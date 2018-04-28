Erweiterte Funktionen
Citigroup stock: Wanted: Bitcoin experts
28.04.18
Obviously, the New York Citigroup is searching for experts with experience in crypto currency. Different advertises on LinkedIn appeared, which are searching for a Vice President and a Senior Vice President, who are focusing on the risks of criminal activities in crypto currency.
Unusual is the requirement of a Bitcoin Professional Certificate. The search for these two vacant jobs could be ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
