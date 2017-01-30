Citi To Sell Mortgage Servicing Rights; To Negatively Impact Q1 Pre-tax Results
30.01.17 12:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) announced agreements that will accelerate the transformation of the U.S. mortgage business by effectively exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018. Citi has signed a definitive agreement to sell its mortgage servicing rights, and the related servicing, on approximately 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans of non-Citibank retail customers with outstanding balances of approximately $97 billion to New Residential Mortgage LLC.
In addition, Citi has entered into a subservicing agreement with Cenlar FSB for the remaining Citi-owned loans and certain other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ.
Citigroup expects these transactions to negatively impact pre-tax results by approximately $400 million, including a loss on sale and certain related transaction costs, in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding these items, these transactions are expected to have a minimal impact on operating revenues in 2017, with expense benefits beginning to accrue in 2018.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,204 €
|53,209 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,01%
|30.01./14:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1729674242
|A1H92V
|59,00 €
|30,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,204 €
|-0,01%
|13:12
|Frankfurt
|53,38 €
|+0,64%
|11:41
|NYSE
|57,11 $
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Stuttgart
|52,958 €
|-0,61%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|53,18 €
|-0,78%
|10:36
|Hamburg
|53,10 €
|-0,93%
|08:10
|Hannover
|53,10 €
|-0,93%
|08:10
|München
|53,09 €
|-0,95%
|08:00
|Berlin
|52,97 €
|-1,49%
|08:01
