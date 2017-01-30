Erweiterte Funktionen

Citi To Sell Mortgage Servicing Rights; To Negatively Impact Q1 Pre-tax Results




30.01.17 12:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) announced agreements that will accelerate the transformation of the U.S. mortgage business by effectively exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018. Citi has signed a definitive agreement to sell its mortgage servicing rights, and the related servicing, on approximately 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans of non-Citibank retail customers with outstanding balances of approximately $97 billion to New Residential Mortgage LLC.

In addition, Citi has entered into a subservicing agreement with Cenlar FSB for the remaining Citi-owned loans and certain other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ.


Citigroup expects these transactions to negatively impact pre-tax results by approximately $400 million, including a loss on sale and certain related transaction costs, in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding these items, these transactions are expected to have a minimal impact on operating revenues in 2017, with expense benefits beginning to accrue in 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  


