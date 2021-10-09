Citadel-Backed Stock Exchange: Bietet jetzt Krypto-Futures an!

Die in Chicago ansässige Börse The Small Exchange, die von Citadel Securities, Jump Capital, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. und Peak6 Investments unterstützt wird, hat Kryptowährungsfutures eingeführt.

Die Small Exchange hat Futures auf den Small Cryptocurrency Index eingeführt, der 17 Komponenten umfasst, darunter Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) und Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), laut einem Bloomberg-Bericht



