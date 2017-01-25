Cisco To Buy AppDynamics For About $3.7 Bln In Cash And Equity Awards

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cisco Systems":

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it plans to acquire AppDynamics, Inc.



, a privately held application intelligence software company based in San Francisco, for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.

AppDynamics's cloud application and business monitoring platform enables the world's largest companies to improve application and business performance.

AppDynamics will continue to be a led by CEO David Wadhwani as a new software business unit in Cisco's IoT and Applications business, reporting to Rowan Trollope. The acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's third quarter of fiscal year 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

