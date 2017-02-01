Cirrus Logic Inc. Announces 130% Increase In Q3 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc.



(CRUS) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $124.73 million, or $1.87 per share. This was higher than $54.12 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $523.03 million. This was up from $347.86 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $124.73 Mln. vs. $54.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 130.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 128.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $523.03 Mln vs. $347.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $340 Mln

