Cirrus Logic Inc. Announces 130% Increase In Q3 Profit
01.02.17 22:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc.
(CRUS) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $124.73 million, or $1.87 per share. This was higher than $54.12 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $523.03 million. This was up from $347.86 million last year.
Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $124.73 Mln. vs. $54.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 130.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 128.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $523.03 Mln vs. $347.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $340 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,96 $
|60,32 $
|3,64 $
|+6,03%
|01.02./23:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1727551004
|877381
|64,16 $
|30,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,54 €
|+8,35%
|21:57
|Nasdaq
|63,96 $
|+6,03%
|22:00
|Berlin
|58,42 €
|+6,01%
|18:42
|Frankfurt
|57,453 €
|+3,91%
|16:02
|Stuttgart
|58,01 €
|0,00%
|18:25
|Düsseldorf
|54,96 €
|-0,88%
|09:33
|München
|54,92 €
|-1,05%
|08:03
