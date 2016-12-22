Cintas Corporation Bottom Line Climbs 7% In Q2
22.12.16 22:36
dpa-AFX
MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $121.23 million, or $1.13 per share. This was up from $113.57 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.
Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $121.23 Mln. vs. $113.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.57 - $4.65 Full year revenue guidance: $5.180 - $5.225 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,09 $
|119,51 $
|0,58 $
|+0,49%
|23.12./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1729081059
|880205
|122,21 $
|80,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,25 €
|-0,63%
|22.12.16
|Nasdaq
|120,09 $
|+0,49%
|22.12.16
|Stuttgart
|114,55 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|Frankfurt
|114,549 €
|-0,29%
|22.12.16
|Berlin
|114,12 €
|-0,60%
|22.12.16
|München
|114,38 €
|-0,66%
|22.12.16
|Düsseldorf
|114,21 €
|-0,69%
|22.12.16