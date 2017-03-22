Cintas Corporation Announces 1% Rise In Q3 Profit
22.03.17 21:36
dpa-AFX
MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $116.39 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $115.41 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.
Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $116.39 Mln. vs. $115.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|124,37 $
|123,78 $
|0,59 $
|+0,48%
|22.03./22:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1729081059
|880205
|125,93 $
|85,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,80 €
|+0,84%
|16:31
|Frankfurt
|115,474 €
|+0,72%
|16:52
|Stuttgart
|114,98 €
|+0,52%
|18:18
|Nasdaq
|124,37 $
|+0,48%
|21:00
|München
|114,32 €
|-1,12%
|08:00
|Berlin
|114,04 €
|-1,19%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|114,03 €
|-1,20%
|08:12