Cintas Corporation Announces 1% Rise In Q3 Profit




22.03.17 21:36
dpa-AFX


MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $116.39 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $115.41 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.


Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $116.39 Mln. vs. $115.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%


