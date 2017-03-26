Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting Kills One, Injures At Least 14

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One person was killed and at least 14 injured in a shooting at a crowded hip-hop nightclub early Sunday morning in Cincinnati, according to reports.





Cincinnati Police department reportedly said several victims are undergoing surgery. Police do not have any suspects in custody but are interviewing witnesses. There was "only one reported shooter."

Police offficers investigate the crime scene at a Cincinnati nightclub. While the motive is unclear, there is no reason to suspect terrorism, the Police department said.

