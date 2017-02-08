Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Income Drops 31%
08.02.17 22:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp.
(CINF) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $125 million, or $0.75 per share. This was lower than $182 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.31 billion. This was up from $1.26 billion last year.
Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $125 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,34 $
|70,43 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,13%
|08.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1720621010
|878440
|79,60 $
|59,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,87 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|65,80 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Nasdaq
|70,34 $
|-0,13%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|65,776 €
|-0,16%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|65,75 €
|-0,18%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|65,90 €
|-0,29%
|08.02.17