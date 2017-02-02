Erweiterte Funktionen



Cigna Sees Higher FY17 Adj. EPS, Below Market Estimates




02.02.17 12:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health insurer Cigna Corp.

(CI) Thursday said it expects fiscal 2017 consolidated adjusted income from operations in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.48 billion, or $9.00 to $9.50 per share. Adjusted income from operations is projected to grow in the range of 12% to 18% from the prior year.


On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For full year 2016, Cigna's adjusted income from operations was $2.1 billion, or $8.10 per share.


Cigna's outlook excludes the impact of additional prior year reserve development and potential effects of any future capital deployment.


Total revenue growth for the year is expected to be in the range of 2% to 3% from $39.7 billion reported in 2016.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, Shareholders' net income declined to $382 million from $426 million last year. Shareholders' net income per share was $1.47, compared to $1.64 a year ago.


Adjusted income from operations was $485 million, or $1.87 per share, compared with $486 million, or $1.87 per share, in 2015.


Total Revenues increased to $ 9.94 billion from $9.53 billion a year ago.


Analysts expected earnings of $1.74 per share on revenues of $9.91 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
148,29 $ 147,64 $ 0,65 $ +0,44% 02.02./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1255091092 866918 150,69 $ 115,03 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		137,59 € +1,19%  13:06
NYSE 148,29 $ +0,44%  22:00
Berlin 135,72 € +0,41%  19:35
Frankfurt 136,414 € +0,15%  15:55
München 136,07 € 0,00%  08:18
Stuttgart 136,33 € -0,04%  19:45
Hamburg 135,33 € -0,35%  08:11
Düsseldorf 134,99 € -0,38%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 22.06.15
  us grossversicherung "swings t. 31.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...