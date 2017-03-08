Erweiterte Funktionen

Ciena Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative




08.03.17 20:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ciena (CIEN) continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday but have climbed off their worst levels.

After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Ciena is currently down by 8.4 percent.


The initial decline by Ciena came after the networking company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


