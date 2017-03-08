Ciena Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ciena":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ciena (CIEN) continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday but have climbed off their worst levels.



After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Ciena is currently down by 8.4 percent.

The initial decline by Ciena came after the networking company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

