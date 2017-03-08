Erweiterte Funktionen
Ciena Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative
08.03.17 20:05
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ciena (CIEN) continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday but have climbed off their worst levels.
After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Ciena is currently down by 8.4 percent.
The initial decline by Ciena came after the networking company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,88 $
|26,17 $
|-2,29 $
|-8,75%
|08.03./21:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1717793095
|A0LDA7
|26,84 $
|15,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,75 €
|-7,14%
|21:03
|Düsseldorf
|24,295 €
|+1,70%
|09:19
|Hamburg
|24,29 €
|+1,63%
|09:10
|Berlin
|24,20 €
|+1,13%
|09:12
|München
|24,555 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|22,99 €
|-6,38%
|16:48
|Stuttgart
|22,666 €
|-7,10%
|18:41
|NYSE
|23,88 $
|-8,75%
|21:25
= Realtime
Aktuell
