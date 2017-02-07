Church & Dwight Issues Outlook; Declares 7% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) announced, for 2017, on a reported basis, EPS is expected to be $1.72 to $1.74 per share, which includes a $0.02 negative impact from the Brazil charge, $0.16 to $0.18 negative impact from the pension settlement and a $0.03 positive impact from adopting the new options accounting standard.



The company expects to achieve 7% adjusted EPS growth or $1.89 per share. The 2017 outlook equates to 8% currency neutral adjusted EPS growth excluding a 1% negative impact from foreign exchange.

Church & Dwight expects reported and organic sales growth of approximately 3% in 2017 supported by new product introductions. The company expects reported and adjusted gross margin to expand by approximately 60 basis points despite rising commodity costs and foreign exchange headwinds.

For the first-quarter, Church & Dwight expects reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2%, gross margin expansion and $0.46 EPS, a 7% increase. The company expects EPS in the first half of 2017 to be flat. Church & Dwight expects to close the sale of its chemical business in Brazil in the first quarter of 2017, resulting in an additional charge of approximately $5 million ($0.02).

Church & Dwight announced the company plans to settle its U.K defined benefit pension plans in the second quarter of 2017 for an expected cash outlay (net of tax) of $14-$19 million. The company estimates it will incur a one-time pre-tax expense of approximately $49 to $55 million upon settlement in 2017 ($0.16 to $0.18).

The company's Board declared a 7% increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $0.1775 to $0.19 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. This raises the dividend payout from $183 million to approximately $195 million to maintain a 40% targeted payout ratio. The quarterly dividend will be payable March 1, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2017.

Matthew Farrell, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to announce 2017 new product launches in several categories. We are launching ARM & HAMMER CLUMP & SEAL SLIDE cat litter, a revolutionary new litter that doesn't stick to the litter box and ARM & HAMMER unit dose 3-in-1 POWER PAKS laundry detergent. We are introducing a new VITAFUSION energy variant that supports everyday energy needs and alertness. TROJAN is launching a new XOXO upscale condom targeting both men and women with a soft touch, aloe lubricated latex in a unique portable carrying case. We are expanding offerings and distribution of the BATISTE brand."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

