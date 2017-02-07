Erweiterte Funktionen



Church & Dwight Co Inc. Bottom Line Rises 6% In Q4




07.02.17 13:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc.

(CHD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $115.3 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $109.1 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $896.0 million. This was up from $873.6 million last year.


Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $115.3 Mln. vs. $109.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $896.0 Mln vs. $873.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.74


