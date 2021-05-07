Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AXA":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Chris Iggo (AXA IM): A new commodity boom




19.05.21 01:10
Finanztrends


07.05.2021 – Commodity prices are booming. This is consistent with strong growth, equity outperformance and rising long-term yields. It is also a reason why people are worried about inflation. One thing for investors to think about is the commodity intensity of the carbon transition – we need different natural resources to oil, gas and coal – but the needs ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Übernahme von Crypto Broker perfekt
Neuer 496% Crypto Brokerage Hot Stock nach 20.686% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

Helix Applications Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu AXA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,615 € 22,895 € -0,28 € -1,22% 18.05./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120628 855705 24,16 € 13,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,615 € -1,22%  18.05.21
Hannover 22,845 € +0,33%  18.05.21
Hamburg 22,845 € 0,00%  18.05.21
München 22,77 € 0,00%  18.05.21
Berlin 22,875 € -0,26%  18.05.21
Stuttgart 22,725 € -0,35%  18.05.21
Frankfurt 22,655 € -0,48%  18.05.21
Düsseldorf 22,55 € -0,64%  18.05.21
Xetra 22,61 € -1,03%  18.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 28,24 $ -1,94%  18.05.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5,73 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt - Börsenstar steigt ein. 481% Gold Hot Stock nahe 5,3 Mrd. $ Gold-Lagerstätte von Wesdome ($WDO.V)

Metallica Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
214 AXA 25.04.21
3 Gute Aktie, sagen die sogenan. 11.11.15
4 AXA S.A. 09.08.13
2 Bildzeitung als Einstiegsindikato. 31.03.03
6 Wie wäre es mit einem 2003e. 18.08.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...