Chris Hsu To Become CEO Of Enlarged Group Micro Focus Group

17.01.17 09:10
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc.

(MCRO.L) said that Chris Hsu, currently Chief Operating Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Executive Vice President of HPE Software, will become CEO of the Enlarged Micro Focus Group following completion of the Micro Focus/HPE Software Merger.


On 7 September 2016, as part of the announcement of the proposed merger of Micro Focus International plc and the software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company , Micro Focus announced that Kevin Loosemore and Mike Phillips would continue as Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer respectively of the Enlarged Group following completion of the transaction.


Stephen Murdoch will remain CEO of Micro Focus until completion, and then become COO. Nils Brauckmann will remain CEO of SUSE, which will continue to operate as today. As previously announced, it is intended that Kevin Loosemore will remain Executive Chairman until at least April 2018. Micro Focus expects to announce further details of Board composition and Executive management of the Enlarged Group when the Prospectus is published in the third quarter of 2017.


