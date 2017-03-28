Chipotle Rids Menu Of Preservatives

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Chipotle Mexican Grill":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Tuesday announced that it has become the only restaurant chain that uses no added colors, flavors or preservatives in any of the ingredients it uses.





This applies to all Chipotle restaurants in the United States and does not include beverage, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has started using all-natural tortillas. Chipotle's the new flour tortillas are made using only flour, water, canola oil, salt and yeast, while corn tortillas used for the chips are made only with corn masa flour and water.

"We have always used high quality ingredients and prepared them using classic cooking techniques," said Steve Ells, Chipotle Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We never resorted to using added colors or flavors like many other fast food companies do simply because these industrial additives often interfere with the taste of the food."

The company said that with the introduction of its new tortillas it "now touts only 51 real ingredients used to prepare all of its food. This is in stark contrast to most other fast food chains where a single menu item can contain 40 or more ingredients - many of which are added flavors, colors, preservatives and other industrial additives."

