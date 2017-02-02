Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Chipotle Mexican Grill":
 Aktien      OS    


Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 Comps. Down 4.8%




02.02.17 22:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

(CMG) reported that its comparable restaurant sales declined 4.8% for the fourth-quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 3.7% to $1.0 billion. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by new restaurant openings, partially offset by the decrease in comparable restaurant sales during the quarter. Comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in the number of transactions in restaurants, and to a lesser extent from a decline in average check.


Comparable restaurant sales decreased 20.2% and 1.4% in October and November 2016, and increased 14.7% in December 2016. Comparable restaurant sales benefitted from easier comparisons due to lower sales levels in November and December 2015. The company opened 72 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,250.


Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $16.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $67.9 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.


For 2017, the company's management is targeting comparable restaurant sales increases in the high-single digits.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
423,30 $ 420,23 $ 3,07 $ +0,73% 02.02./23:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1696561059 A0ESP5 542,50 $ 352,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		394,00 € +1,28%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 395,00 € +1,44%  02.02.17
NYSE 423,30 $ +0,73%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 393,451 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Berlin 387,30 € -0,42%  02.02.17
München 385,99 € -0,52%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 Warum kein Forum für eine st. 24.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...