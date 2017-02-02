Erweiterte Funktionen

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Earnings Drop 76% In Q4




02.02.17 22:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

(CMG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $15.98 million, or $0.55 per share. This was down from $67.87 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.03 billion. This was up from $1.00 billion last year.


Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $15.98 Mln. vs. $67.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $2.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



