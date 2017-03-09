Erweiterte Funktionen

ChipMOS Technologies FY Net Profit Up




09.03.17 09:27
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

(IMOS), a Taiwan-based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, Thursday reported that its net profit attributable to the company for the fourth quarter rose to $18.9 million from last year's $13.5 million. Earnings per share, however, was flat at $0.02 for the quarter.


Net revenue for the quarter was up 4.2 percent at $144.0 million, compared to $138.2 million for the same period last year.


Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be approximately 4 percent - 8 percent lower as compared to last year, reflecting traditional seasonality and fewer working days in the quarter due to Chinese New Year closures. The Company also expects gross margin, on a consolidated basis, to be in the range of approximately 16 percent to 20 percent for the first quarter.


In a separate communique, the group reported revenues of $46.4 million for the month of February 2017, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to last year. This excludes revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai, the Group noted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



