ChipMOS Technologies FY Net Profit Up
09.03.17 09:27
dpa-AFX
TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc.
(IMOS), a Taiwan-based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, Thursday reported that its net profit attributable to the company for the fourth quarter rose to $18.9 million from last year's $13.5 million. Earnings per share, however, was flat at $0.02 for the quarter.
Net revenue for the quarter was up 4.2 percent at $144.0 million, compared to $138.2 million for the same period last year.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be approximately 4 percent - 8 percent lower as compared to last year, reflecting traditional seasonality and fewer working days in the quarter due to Chinese New Year closures. The Company also expects gross margin, on a consolidated basis, to be in the range of approximately 16 percent to 20 percent for the first quarter.
In a separate communique, the group reported revenues of $46.4 million for the month of February 2017, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to last year. This excludes revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai, the Group noted.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,80 $
|15,80 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.03./10:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2110R1144
|A1H6VJ
|20,40 $
|13,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq
|15,80 $
|0,00%
|08.03.17
