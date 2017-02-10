Erweiterte Funktionen

ChipMOS January Revenues Rise




10.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

(IMOS), a Taiwan-based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Friday that its consolidated revenue for the month of January, excluding revenue from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Shanghai) LTD, increased 3.3 percent to NT$1.56 billion or $49.9 million from last year's NT$1.51 billion or $48.3 million.


Sequentially, consolidated revenue decreased 2 percent from NT$1.59 billion or $50.9 million recorded in the month of December 2016.


ChipMOS Shanghai was classified under International Financial Reporting Standards as a discontinued operation of ChipMOS after the company approved the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of the unit.


The Company will, however, recognize 45.02% of the net income generated from ChipMOS Shanghai upon closure of its proposed joint-venture agreement, as announced on November 30, 2016.


Including ChipMOS Shanghai revenue, total revenues increased 2.1 percent from last year to NT$1.64 billion or $52.4 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




