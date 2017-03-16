Chinese Yuan At 10-day High Vs U.S. Dollar After PBOC Move

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese yuan gained around against the U.



S. dollar on Thursday, after the People's Bank of China lifted up its short-term interest rate to counter capital flows following the U.S. rate hike.

The central bank raised its interest rates of the six-month medium-term lending facility and the one-year medium-term lending facility by 10 basis points each to 3.05 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

The yuan advanced to a 10-day high of 6.8887 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 6.9131. If the yuan firms further, 6.7 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

The PBOC sets the central parity rate of the yuan at 6.8862 per dollar, compared to yesterday's reference rate of 6.9115.The central sets the central parity rate every morning and allows the currency to fluctuate upto 2 percent from that level.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

