Chinese Firm Wanda's $1 Bln Deal To Buy Dick Clark Productions Canceled




13.03.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group's agreement to buy Dick Clark Productions Inc.

for $1 billion has been scrapped.


Eldridge Industries, the owner of Dick Clark, said Friday that one of its affiliates terminated the agreement to sell off the TV production company to Wanda, after the Chinese firm failed to honor contractual obligations.


It was in November last year that Wanda, run by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, agreed to a takeover of Dick Clark, which runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, among others.


Meanwhile, Reuters in February had reported that the proposed $1 billion purchase was under pressure amid high U.S.-China tensions and tight scrutiny by Beijing on outbound deals.


On Friday, Eldridge filed a motion in Delaware's Chancery Court for a termination fee that was part of the takeover agreement between the companies. The motion is said to "compel release of the balance of escrowed funds to which it is contractually entitled given Wanda's failure to consummate the sale."


The escrowed amount, which represents a potential break-up fee, reportedly is $25 million. In January, Wanda reportedly paid $25 million to Eldridge in return for its agreement to extend the closing date.


The deal would have extended the Chinese conglomerate's buying spree in Hollywood. Wanda already owns Legendary Entertainment, co-producer of films such as Batman and Jurassic World, as well as U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



