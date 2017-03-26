Erweiterte Funktionen

Chinese Court Overturns IPhone 6 Patent Ruling In Apple's Favor




26.03.17 21:15
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A Chinese court has overturned a ruling against Apple Inc.

(AAPL) over iPhone patents, according to reports.


The Beijing IP Court ruled the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus don't infringe on patents for exterior smartphone design held by a defunct local manufacturer, Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services Co.


The court found Baili had no grounds to claim the exterior designs were exclusive, and that it was easy for consumers to detect the differences, according to the verdict reported by a newspaper supervised by China's Supreme People's Court.


"Baili has been trying to claim our work as their own and we thank the Beijing IP Court for recognizing the value of Apple's unique and innovative design," an Apple spokeswoman reportedly said.


Baili's lawyer, Andy Yang of Beijing Wis & Weals, reportedly said the decision would be appealed. "We think some of the facts ascertained by the Beijing IP court are not accurate, so Baili is definitely going to continue to safeguard its legitimate rights."


In May last year, the Beijing Intellectual Property Office granted Baili a sales injunction in the capital city against the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The injunction was immediately suspended pending an appeal from Apple.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



