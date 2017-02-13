Erweiterte Funktionen


China's Shadow Banking Affected By Tighter Liquidity Conditions: Moody's




13.02.17 07:30
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's tighter liquidity conditions affected the shadow banking sector, Moody's Investors Service reported Monday.


"We expect that a combination of tighter liquidity conditions and stricter regulatory scrutiny on the banks' off-balance-sheet activities will curb the banks' incentives to engage in regulatory arbitrage and gradually dampen the fast-growing component of shadow banking activities," Michael Taylor, a Moody's Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer for Asia Pacific, said.


However, Moody's observed that demand from shadow bank borrowers will be relatively inelastic to higher interest rates, given the continuing financing needs in sectors such as property, local government financing vehicles and overcapacity industries.


The rating agency also said that the composition of credit flows are undergoing important shifts, even while economy-wide leverage continues to increase.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:08 , dpa-AFX
Hyundai Motor Co Jan. Unit Sales Up 1.3% Y [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: quirion - eine Marke der quirin bank AG [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Neue Biomarker für die Darmkreb [...]
08:53 , dpa-AFX
Pound Rises Against Most Majors
08:51 , dpa-AFX
European Stocks Seen Higher After Trump-Ab [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...