China's Shadow Banking Affected By Tighter Liquidity Conditions: Moody's

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's tighter liquidity conditions affected the shadow banking sector, Moody's Investors Service reported Monday.





"We expect that a combination of tighter liquidity conditions and stricter regulatory scrutiny on the banks' off-balance-sheet activities will curb the banks' incentives to engage in regulatory arbitrage and gradually dampen the fast-growing component of shadow banking activities," Michael Taylor, a Moody's Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer for Asia Pacific, said.

However, Moody's observed that demand from shadow bank borrowers will be relatively inelastic to higher interest rates, given the continuing financing needs in sectors such as property, local government financing vehicles and overcapacity industries.

The rating agency also said that the composition of credit flows are undergoing important shifts, even while economy-wide leverage continues to increase.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM