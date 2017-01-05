China's Private Sector Expands Most Since 2013

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 45 months in December as both manufacturers and services providers reported stronger increases in business activity.





The Caixin composite output index climbed to 53.5 in December from 52.9 in November, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.4 from 53.1 a month ago. Services companies posted the strongest rise in activity for 17 months.

The Chinese economy performed better in the fourth quarter than in the previous three quarters, Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic enalysis at CEBM Group, said.

"However, uncertainties remain regarding whether the intrinsic drivers for growth next year can effectively offset the negative impact from gradually tightening property policies and likely slowing expansion in fiscal and monetary policies."

"We have to stay vigilant over the downward pressures on the economy," said Zhengsheng.

Data today showed that new orders expanded across manufacturing and services. The rate of composite new order growth was the fastest since March 2013.

Despite stronger expansions in activity and new work, service providers increased their payrolls at a softer pace in December. Meanwhile, job shedding persisted across China's manufacturing sector.

Consequently, employment fell slightly at composite level after broadly stabilizing in the previous month.

On the price front, the survey revealed that average input costs rose at steeper rates across both manufacturing and services sectors at the end of 2016. In turn, overall input prices advanced at the most marked pace for 69 months.

Services companies raised their prices charged only slightly in December, while manufacturers lifted their prices sharply. As a result, composite prices charged rose at a slower rate than in November, but it was one of the steepest since early 2011.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM