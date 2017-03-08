China's Imports Surge In February

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's imports logged a sharp growth in February, the General Administration of Customs reportedly said Wednesday.





In yuan terms, imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent.

At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent versus a 14.6 percent annual rise economists had forecast.

As a result, the trade balance showed a deficit of CNY 60.4 billion in February compared to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM