China's Imports Surge In February




08.03.17 05:54
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's imports logged a sharp growth in February, the General Administration of Customs reportedly said Wednesday.


In yuan terms, imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent.


At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent versus a 14.6 percent annual rise economists had forecast.


As a result, the trade balance showed a deficit of CNY 60.4 billion in February compared to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



