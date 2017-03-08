Erweiterte Funktionen
China's Imports Surge In February
08.03.17 05:54
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's imports logged a sharp growth in February, the General Administration of Customs reportedly said Wednesday.
In yuan terms, imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent.
At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent versus a 14.6 percent annual rise economists had forecast.
As a result, the trade balance showed a deficit of CNY 60.4 billion in February compared to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
06:18 , dpa-AFXChinas Exporte wachsen nicht so stark wie er [...]
06:17 , dpa-AFXYen Little Changed After Japan Leading Indica [...]
06:16 , dpa-AFXExpertin: Zwei Frauen im Meeting sind noch k [...]
06:10 , dpa-AFXYen Rises Ahead Of Japan Leading Indicator [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFXTAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 8. März 201 [...]