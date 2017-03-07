China's Forex Reserves Rise In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 12:38
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves increased unexpectedly in February, data from the People's Bank of China revealed Tuesday.


Foreign exchange reserves increased by $7 billion to $3.0 trillion in February. Reserves were forecast to fall to $2.96 billion. This was the first increase in eight months.


The rise in China's foreign exchange reserves last month suggests that the People's Bank purchased foreign exchange in February and that capital outflows stalled, Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics, said.


But the picture is murkier than usual around Chinese New Year, when port and bank closures disrupt both trade and financial flows, he noted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



