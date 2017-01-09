Erweiterte Funktionen


China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline In December




09.01.17 05:54
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves continued to decline at the end of 2016, the People's Bank of China reported Saturday.


Reserves fell $41.1 billion from prior month to $3.01 trillion in December as the central bank intervened to curb the weakness in the yuan.


This was the sixth consecutive fall in reserves and reached the lowest level in more than five years.


With the level of reserves still well above most estimates of what the PBOC needs to keep control of the currency, it can continue in this way for some time, Mark Williams, chief China economist at Capital Economics, said. Three trillion dollars is still a lot of money, he said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:08 , dpa-AFX
Obama in Zahlen: Arbeitslosigkeit halbiert, bei [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 13. Januar [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 9. Januar 20 [...]
05:54 , dpa-AFX
China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline In [...]
05:47 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Oberbürgermeister fordert bei Stutt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...