China's Bank Lending Exceeds Expectations In February




09.03.17 12:37
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's bank lending exceeded expectations in February, data from the People's Bank of China revealed Thursday.


New yuan loans totaled CNY 1.17 trillion in February, below January's lending of CNY 2.03 trillion. But new lending was expected to fall more sharply to CNY 950 billion.


Aggregate social financing fell to CNY 1.15 trillion from CNY 3.74 trillion a month ago.


At the same time, M2 money supply growth decelerated to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



