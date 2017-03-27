Erweiterte Funktionen


China To Open Up More To Foreign Investors, Seek Fair Treatment: PBoC Chief




27.03.17 09:28
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will welcome foreign investment in more sectors going forward and would expect fair treatment overseas, the People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiochuan said Sunday.


Sectors such as banking, insurance, investment banking, securities firms, and payment systems could be opened up for foreign investment in future, Zhou said in a panel discussion at the Boao Forum for Asia.


The Chinese government is holding talks with Europe, Japan and ASEAN countries over bilateral trade and investment, he said. Regarding the U.S., the central banker said that China was waiting for the new administration to decide "how to move forward" on trade deals.


MMMM


