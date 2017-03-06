China Targets Around 6.5% Growth In 2017

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China set a lower growth target for this year as the government prepares to trim the heavy debt build-up and ensure financial stability.





The government aims to achieve about 6.5 percent economic growth in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang told the National People's Congress in Beijing on Sunday.

The Chinese economy grew 6.7 percent in 2016, exceeding the 6.5-7 percent expansion the government had targeted. The economy has continued its slowdown as the administration tries to shift the reliance from exports to consumption.

Li said the 2017 growth target is in line with the aim to create a 'moderately prosperous society'.

The government sees about 3 percent inflation this year, unchanged from the previous year, according to the work report delivered to the annual session of the legislature.

M2 growth outlook for this year was downgraded to around 12 percent from 13 percent in 2016. The budget deficit target was retained at 3 percent of GDP.

China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2017.

The work report also gave thrust to cutting excessive industrial capacity, reducing housing inventories and de-leveraging.

The government should step up reforms in key areas address risks related to non-performing assets, bond defaults, shadow banking and internet finance, Li said.

Further, Li said the yuan exchange rate will be further liberalized.

