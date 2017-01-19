China Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market may extend its losses on Friday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft, although support from crude oil prices is likely to cap the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the resource stocks and telecoms were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index was down 11.71 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 3,101.30 after trading between 3,094.01 and 3,115.78. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 7.13 points or 0.38 percent to end at 1,857.46.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.22 percent, Bank of China gained 0.28 percent, China Life skidded 1.88 percent, Ping An shed 0.44 percent, China Unicom plummeted 5.29 percent and PetroChina fell 0.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fell on Thursday due to uncertainty about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration later today.

The Dow fell 72.32 points or 0.4 percent to 19,732.40, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,540.08 and the S&P 500 slid 8.20 points or 0.4 percent to 2,263.69.

In economic news, the Labor Department said that first-time claims for unemployment benefits declined in the week ended January 14. Also, the Commerce Department reported a solid rebound in housing starts in December.

Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in January.

Overseas, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged and maintained its asset purchases, confirming they will continue at a reduced pace till the end of this year.

Crude oil futures edged higher Thursday as February WTI oil settled at $51.37/bbl on Nymex, up 29 cents, or 0.6 percent.

Closer to home, China will release a raft of data later this morning, including Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as December data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

GDP is expected to add 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year after rising 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to add 6.1 percent on year, slowing from 6.2 percent in November. Retail sales are expected to gain 10.7 percent on year, down from 10.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 8.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM