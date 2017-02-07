China Shares May Open Under Pressure

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau, although the market may turn lower again on Tuesday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on lingering uncertainty about the impact of President Donald Trump's policies, as well as a decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the property stocks were capped by weakness from the resource plays.

For the day, the index picked up 16.81 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,156.98 after trading between 3,135.39 and 3,158.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 17.78 points or 0.93 percent to end at 1,927.57.

Among the actives, Vanke added 0.15 percent, while PetroChina shed 0.35 percent, China Shenhua skidded 1.18 percent and Zijin Mining dropped 0.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Monday before ending modestly lower - reversing last Friday's strong upward move.

The Dow dipped 19.04 points or 0.1 percent to 20,052.42, while the NASDAQ eased 3.21 points or 0.1 percent to 5,663.55 and the S&P fell 4.86 points or 0.2 percent to 2,292.56.

The modestly lower close reflected news that a federal judge halted Trump's executive order on immigration added to the recent uncertainty about the travel ban.

Profit taking may also have weighed after last Friday's gains lifted the Dow back above 20,000 and helped the tech-heavy NASDAQ reach a new record closing high.

Crude oil futures were lower Monday, trimming last week's gains while holding in a stubborn trading range. Prices have moved between $50 and $55 for the past few months as rising U.S. production offset OPEC's supply quotas.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM