China Shares May Extend Thursday's Losses

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the modest two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,230-point plateau, and the market may take further damage again on Friday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, thanks to concerns over the outlook for interest rates and a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and telecoms.

For the day, the index retreated 16.90 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,230.03 after trading between 3,228.66 and 3,256.81. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 11.15 points or 0.56 percent to end at 1,997.72.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.21 percent, Vanke slipped 0.78 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.33 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.85 percent, China Unicom fell 0.97 percent and China Shenhua gave away 0.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Thursday after moving sharply higher in the previous session.

The Dow fell 112.58 points or 0.5 percent to 21,002.97, while the NASDAQ slid 42.81 points or 0.7 percent to 5,861.22 and the S&P lost 14.04 points or 0.6 percent to 2,381.92.

Traders reacted to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at this month's monetary policy meeting. CME Group's FedWatch tool is now showing a 77.5 percent probability of quarter point rate hike, up from 66.4 percent yesterday.

Potentially adding to rate hike expectations, the Labor Department said that initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over 40 years in the week ended February 25.

Crude oil prices continued to fall Thursday, stung by a stronger dollar and surging U.S. inventories. April WTI oil settled at $52.61/bbl, down $1.22 or 2.3 percent.

Closer to home, China will see February data for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in January, their scores were 53.1 and 52.2, respectively.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

