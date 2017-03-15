China Set To See Steady Growth, Says Li

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's economy is set to log steady growth and there is no scope for hard landing, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.





Nonetheless, the economy faces significant external risks, he told reporters after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.

China targets about 6.5 percent economic growth this year, which is slower than the 6.7 percent expansion achieved in 2016.

There are no systemic risks to China's financial system. Policymakers have a good reserve of policy tools if needed to avoid such risks, he added.

Further, Li said China and the U.S. share common interest on areas like jobs, foreign exchange and security. China doesn't want to see a trade war with the US, Li said.

