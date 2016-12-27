China Services Trade Gap Widens In November: SAFE

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.12.16 14:42
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's services trade deficit widened in November, reports said Tuesday, citing data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.


The services trade gap widened to $25.4 billion from $20.9 billion in October, the forex regulator said.


Services trade includes the sale and delivery of intangible products such as transportation, tourism, telecommunications, construction, advertising, computing and accounting.


The merchandise trade surplus shrunk to $45.9 billion in November from $49.9 billion in October.


