Erweiterte Funktionen
China Services Trade Gap Widens In November: SAFE
27.12.16 14:42
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's services trade deficit widened in November, reports said Tuesday, citing data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
The services trade gap widened to $25.4 billion from $20.9 billion in October, the forex regulator said.
Services trade includes the sale and delivery of intangible products such as transportation, tourism, telecommunications, construction, advertising, computing and accounting.
The merchandise trade surplus shrunk to $45.9 billion in November from $49.9 billion in October.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:42 , dpa-AFXChina Services Trade Gap Widens In Novembe [...]
14:41 , dpa-AFXTesla, Panasonic To Begin Manufacturing Solar [...]
14:31 , dpa-AFXGold Rises Toward $1150 As Global Jitters M [...]
14:27 , dpa-AFXAoxin Tianli To Transfer Equity Interest In Hu [...]
14:24 , dpa-AFXSeattle Genetics Announces Clinical Hold On V [...]