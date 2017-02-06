Erweiterte Funktionen


China Services PMI Slips To 53.1 In January - Caixin




06.02.17
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.1.


That's down from 53.4 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Individually, new business and output both expanded at a slower pace in January, while employment picked up steam.


Input costs were up, while output charges rose at the slowest rate since September.


Also, the composite index fell to 52.2 in January from 53.5 a month earlier.


