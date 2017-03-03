China Services PMI Falls To 52.6 In February - Caixin

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.03.17 03:25
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in February, although at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.6.


That was down from 53.1 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


The composite index also checked in at 52.6, up from 52.2 in the previous month.


Individually, new business picked up, while employment also expanded but at a slower pace.


Inflationary pressures continued to ease, while business sentiment ticked slightly higher.


