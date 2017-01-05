Erweiterte Funktionen


China Services Index Climbs To 53.4 In December - Caixin




05.01.17 03:22
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services index in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 53.4.


That's up from 53.1 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Individually, input price inflation remained sharp, although companies have been selling their selling prices at a softer pace.


The composite index came in with a 45-month high score of 53.5 in December, up from 52.9 in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



