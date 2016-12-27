Erweiterte Funktionen


China Nov Industrial Profits Rise At Faster Rate




27.12.16 05:32
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in November from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.


Industrial profits surged 14.5 percent year-over-year to CNY 774.6 billion in November, well above the 9.8 percent climb in October.


During the January to November period, total industrial profits rose 9.4 percent compared with the same period last year, up from 8.6 percent in the first ten months of the year.


Earnings at state-owned firms increased 8.2 percent and private firm's profits went up by 5.9 percent in the January to November period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:35 , dpa-AFX
Bahn will zusätzliche Beschränkungen für laute [...]
06:33 , dpa-AFX
Japan's Housing Starts Growth Weakest In 3 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 2. Januar [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 27. Dezembe [...]
05:56 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Bericht: Zahl der Selbstanzeigen vo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...