Erweiterte Funktionen


China New Yuan Loans Surge In December




12.01.17 12:40
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's yuan loans rose strongly in December, exceeding economists' expectations by a wide margin, data from the People's Bank of China showed Thursday.


New yuan loan rose to CNY 1.04 trillion from CNY 794.6 billion in the previous month. Economists had forecast CNY 677 billion loans.


The broad measure of money supply, M2, grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged at 11.4 percent.


Aggregate financing totaled CNY 1.63 trillion in December versus 1.74 trillion in the previous month. Economists had forecast CNY 1.3 trillion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:51 , dpa-AFX
German Economy Expands At Fastest Pace In [...]
12:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Seit mehr als 40 Jahren: NRW kom [...]
12:40 , dpa-AFX
China New Yuan Loans Surge In December
12:39 , dpa-AFX
Croatia Retail Sales Decline In November
12:36 , dpa-AFX
Mexican Peso Advances To 2-day High Versu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...