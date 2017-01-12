China New Yuan Loans Surge In December

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's yuan loans rose strongly in December, exceeding economists' expectations by a wide margin, data from the People's Bank of China showed Thursday.





New yuan loan rose to CNY 1.04 trillion from CNY 794.6 billion in the previous month. Economists had forecast CNY 677 billion loans.

The broad measure of money supply, M2, grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged at 11.4 percent.

Aggregate financing totaled CNY 1.63 trillion in December versus 1.74 trillion in the previous month. Economists had forecast CNY 1.3 trillion.

