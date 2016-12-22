China Market May See Renewed Selling Pressure

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau, although the market may head south again on Thursday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft, thanks to a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets saw mild downside and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 34.55 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 3,137.43 after trading between 3,107.24 and 3,140.25. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 14.71 points or 0.74 percent to end at 1,996.03.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.23 percent, China Life spiked 1.61 percent, PetroChina surged 3.93 percent, China Shenhua picked up 0.62 percent and Vanke advanced 0.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks were a bit lower on Wednesday amid subdued selling pressure. Traders were reluctant to make significant moves, and many were already away ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Dow dipped 32.66 points or 0.2 percent to 19,941.96, while the NASDAQ fell 12.51 points or 0.2 percent to 5,471.43, and the S&P slipped 5.58 points or 0.3 percent to 2,265.18.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a continued increase in existing home sales in November - boosting them to their highest annual rate since February 2007.

But crude oil futures were fell Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude-oil futures for delivery in February fell 81 cents or 1.5 percent to $52.49 a barrel.

