China Market May Give Up Support At 3,100 Points

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for a slight downward correction, although the damage should be limited by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were firmly lower, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and properties were mitigated by support from the telecoms and resource plays.

For the day, the index shed 12.43 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,102.24 after trading between 3,094.55 and 3,118.78. The Shenzhen Component Index dipped 0.42 percent to end at 10,187.16.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.46 percent, China Life lost 0.58 percent, China Unicom jumped 1.85 percent, Vanke tumbled 1.03 percent, Gemdale added 0.47 percent, PetroChina picked up 0.12 percent and China Shenhua gained 0.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks were down on Wednesday as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

The Dow fell 111.36 points or 0.6 percent to 19,833.68, while the NASDAQ tumbled 48.89 points or 0.9 percent to 5,438.56 and the S&P slid 18.96 points or 0.8 percent to 2,249.92.

Trading activity remained subdued, with some traders still away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of another three-day weekend for New Year's Day.

Negative sentiment was generated by a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpectedly sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in November - which fell to their lowest level since January.

However, crude oil prices rallied Wednesday, touching their highest in more than a year. WTI light sweet crude oil for February was up 16 cents at $54.06/bbl.

