China Market May Give Away Support At 3,100 Points

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak for the China stock market has hit five sessions now, surrendering almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the losing streak is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft over concerns of a hard Brexit, although a bump in the price of crude oil should limit the downside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were closed, and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

Following wild volatility, the SCI ended modestly lower on Monday as losses from the properties and telecoms were tempered by support from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index slid 9.34 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,103.43 after trading between 3,044.29 and 3,105.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 69.59 points or 3.62 percent to end at 1,851.41.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.28 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 1.34 percent, PetroChina perked 1.55 percent, Vanke plummeted 3.71 percent, Gemdale skidded 2.03 percent, China Unicom shed 0.60 percent and China Shenhua spiked 1.75 percent.

Wall Street was shuttered on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, although the European markets all moved lower,

Investors figure to be cautious on growing concerns about a hard Brexit, awaiting a speech later today from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May - who will outline her Brexit plans.

Financial stocks also may weigh after Canadian rating agency DBRS cut Italy's sovereign credit rating.

Brent crude oil was up 41 cents a barrel on Monday, or 0.7 percent, to $55.86. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 27 cents or 0.5 percent to $52.64 a barrel.

