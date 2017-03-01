China Manufacturing Sector Advances In February - Caixin

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17 03:09
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.


That beat forecasts for a score of 50.8 and was up from 51.0 in January.


It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Individually, output and total new orders both gained at faster rates, while employment declined at a marginal rate.


