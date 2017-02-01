Erweiterte Funktionen


China Manufacturing PMI Slips To 51.3 In January




01.02.17
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.


That exceeded expectations for 51.2, although it was down from 51.4 in December.


The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.6 in January, in line with forecasts and up from 54.5 in the previous month.


