China Manufacturing PMI Rises To 51.3

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That beat forecasts for a score of 51.2 and was up from 51.3 in January.





The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.2, down from 54.6 in the previous month.

