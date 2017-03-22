Erweiterte Funktionen
China Leading Index Rises At Faster Rate In February
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A leading indicator of economic activity in China increased at a faster rate in February, the results of a survey by the Conference Board showed Tuesday.
The Conference Board leading economic indicator for China climbed 1.2 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in January.
The coincident economic indicator that measures the current economic activity went up 1.3 percent in February, in contrast to a 0.3 percent drop in the prior month. It was the first gain in three months.
