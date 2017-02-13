China Inflation On Tap For Tuesday

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release January numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent in December. Producer prices are called higher by 6.6 percent after jumping 5.5 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see final December figures for industrial production; the previous reading had output higher by 0.5 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year.

Australia will see January results for the business confidence index from National Australia Bank; in December, conditions had a score of +11 and confidence came in at +6.

