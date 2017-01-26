China Industrial Profits Rise At Slower Rate In December

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased at a slower pace in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.





Industrial profits climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year to CNY 844.4 billion in December, well below the 14.5 percent surge in November.

In the whole year 2016, total industrial profits grew 8.5 percent over the previous year to CNY 6.88 trillion.

Earnings at state-owned firms increased 6.7 percent and private firm's profits went up by 4.8 percent during the year.

